Russian invaders persuade children in the TOT of Ukraine to join the Russian Armed Forces and obtain military specialties
A propaganda event to promote military professions among children will be held in occupied Luhansk. Russia is trying to foster loyalty to the occupation regime and attract teenagers to serve in the army.
In occupied Luhansk, a Russian propaganda event will be held to “popularize” military qualifications among children of the TOT of Luhansk region of various plans in favor of the invading army.
The Russians are agitating children in the TOT of Ukraine to get military specialties.
According to the Resistance, on October 19, a so-called open house on military affairs will be held in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.
The event is designed to “popularize” the most sought-after specialties in the labor market among high school students.
These include various military specialties, as well as qualifications related to military affairs
The National Resistance Center explains that through such events and various educational programs and propaganda activities, the Russians are trying to attract teenagers to serve in the army, fostering loyalty to the occupation regime.
Such actions are aimed at shaping Ukrainian children into future military personnel who will support Russian aggression.
