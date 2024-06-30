$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 58977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 66502 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88578 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171438 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 217586 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:29 PM • 134349 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 363170 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Exclusive
Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148950 views

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180459 views

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197597 views

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148950 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197597 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Russian Federation reports a massive attack on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant last night: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16619 views

According to rosmedia, a massive drone attack targeted the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in Lipetsk, Russia. 7 drones crashed and exploded on the territory of the plant, damaging, among other things, an oxygen separation unit.

Russian Federation reports a massive attack on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant last night: what is known

On the night of June 30, drones launched a massive attack on a metallurgical plant located in Lipetsk, Russia, which is one of the largest ferrous metallurgy enterprises in Russia. UNN reports this with reference to Baza. 

Details 

According to Baza, the attack on the plant began at 2 a.m. and lasted more than an hour. In total, 7 UAVs fell and exploded on the territory of the plant during this time. 

According to preliminary reports, one of the downed drones damaged an oxygen separation unit. Four other drones reportedly tried to attack the oxygen station building. One of the drones also damaged a garage. The garage caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Also, a fragment of the downed drone damaged the roof of a house and a shed at 17 Ilyicha Street. No one was injured. 

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of June 30, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed fifteen UAVs over the territory of Kursk, 9 UAVs over the territory of Lipetsk, four UAVs each over the territories of Voronezh and Bryansk, and two UAVs each over the territories of Orel and Belgorod regions.

Ukrainian special forces hit more than 30 Russian oil refineries24.06.24, 17:49 • 25018 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
