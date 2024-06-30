Russian Federation reports a massive attack on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant last night: what is known

On the night of June 30, drones launched a massive attack on a metallurgical plant located in Lipetsk, Russia, which is one of the largest ferrous metallurgy enterprises in Russia. UNN reports this with reference to Baza.

Details

According to Baza, the attack on the plant began at 2 a.m. and lasted more than an hour. In total, 7 UAVs fell and exploded on the territory of the plant during this time.

According to preliminary reports, one of the downed drones damaged an oxygen separation unit. Four other drones reportedly tried to attack the oxygen station building. One of the drones also damaged a garage. The garage caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Also, a fragment of the downed drone damaged the roof of a house and a shed at 17 Ilyicha Street. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of June 30, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed fifteen UAVs over the territory of Kursk, 9 UAVs over the territory of Lipetsk, four UAVs each over the territories of Voronezh and Bryansk, and two UAVs each over the territories of Orel and Belgorod regions.

