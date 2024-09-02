Russian Federation launches an air strike with three combat aircraft on the village of Mala Tokmachka - Lykhovaya

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation is relatively calm, but the enemy conducted one air strike using 3 Su-34 rocket launchers near the village of Mala Tokmachka, without any casualties. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria Brigade, during a telethon, UNN reports .

According to him, the Tavria self-propelled artillery system destroyed 12 "shaheds" in the south of Ukraine. Lykhoviy said that since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have destroyed 8 Russians, one enemy vehicle, one ATV, a trench REB, one mortar and 4 dugouts.

Over the past 24 hours, we repelled two Russian assaults, they took place on the left bank footholds of Kherson region, with small infantry groups and no armored vehicles, - Lykhovoy says.

The spokesperson for the Tavria unit notes that the situation in the operational area is quite calm.

Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.