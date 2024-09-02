Russian Federation launches an air strike with three combat aircraft on the village of Mala Tokmachka - Lykhovaya

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Russian Federation launches an air strike with three combat aircraft on the village of Mala Tokmachka - Lykhovaya

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25348 views

Russia carried out an air strike on the village of Mala Tokmachka, using 3 Su-34 missiles. The Tavria air defense system destroyed 12 “Shahed” in southern Ukraine and repelled two Russian assaults in Kherson region.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation is relatively calm, but the enemy conducted one air strike using 3 Su-34 rocket launchers near the village of Mala Tokmachka, without any casualties. This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the Tavria Brigade, during a telethon, UNN reports .

As of 07:00, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations, but conducted one air strike using 3 Su-34 missiles near the village of Mala Tokmachka. Preliminary, no casualties were reported,

- Lykhovoy says.

Details

According to him, the Tavria self-propelled artillery system destroyed 12 "shaheds" in the south of Ukraine. Lykhoviy said that since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have destroyed 8 Russians, one enemy vehicle, one ATV, a trench REB, one mortar and 4 dugouts.

Over the past 24 hours, we repelled two Russian assaults, they took place on the left bank footholds of Kherson region, with small infantry groups and no armored vehicles,

- Lykhovoy says.

The spokesperson for the Tavria unit notes that the situation in the operational area is quite calm.

Recall

Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

