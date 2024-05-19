Russian drone shot down over Odesa, no casualties

Ukrainian air defense shoots down a russian drone over Odesa. Preliminary, without casualties. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

The Air Force informs about the work of air defense against enemy reconnaissance UAVs in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

