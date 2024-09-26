Russian drone flew near Rivne NPP - Energoatom

On the night of September 25, a Russian attack drone was spotted flying at low altitude near the Rivne NPP, Energoatom reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Russia continues to threaten the safety of Ukrainian NPPs. On the night of September 25, another flight of a strike drone was recorded at a critically low altitude near the industrial site of the Rivne NPP - Energoatom said.

"Once again, Russian troops pose a threat to the nuclear safety of Ukrainian NPPs. Energoatom informs the relevant institutions about each such fact, because no one has the right to violate the principles of nuclear and radiation safety. Energy terror is one of the enemy's tactics of warfare. However, it must be stopped as soon as possible," the NNEGC emphasized.

