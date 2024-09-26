Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: a woman was injured

As of 9:15 a.m., one victim of an enemy drone attack in Kyiv region has been reported. The 66-year-old woman was in an apartment during the attack, which was damaged by falling debris from downed enemy targets, RMA head Ruslan Kravchenko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to him, the resident of Kyiv region suffered minor wounds. She refused ambulance assistance.

In three districts of the region, as a result of falling wreckage of downed enemy targets, forest flooring and grass flooring caught fire. The fires are localized.

Operational groups continue their work to identify and eliminate the consequences of the night attack.