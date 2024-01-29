Russian CEC registers Putin as presidential candidate

The Central Election Commission has registered Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the presidency of Russia, according to the Russian media, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to condemn the Kremlin's intention to hold presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of the Russian Federation, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization.

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has officially decided to hold voting in the presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The so-called "elections" in the TOT will be held from March 15 to 17, 2024.

