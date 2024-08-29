The rf aviation bombed a children's ice arena in Kursk region - during the fighting struck with a guided high-explosive aerial bomb. Probably, the shell hit directly into the building, the sports center is completely destroyed, reports UNN citing BILD.

As the publication notes, in 2020, a sports and recreation complex with an indoor ice arena was opened in the village of Zaoleshenka near Suzha. It was erected as part of the Gazprom to Children program, as Suja was an important gas transportation hub. The complex consisted of a gym, a choreography class and an ice field. Pupils from eight nearby schools practiced there.

Ukrainian troops occupied Zaoleshenka and the district center of Suja itself. During the fighting, Russian aviation hit the ice arena with a guided high-explosive aerial bomb, according to BILD open data analysis expert Julian Röpke. Judging by the footage, the shell hit the building, the sports center was completely destroyed.

"russia does not stop before destroying its own infrastructure occupied by the Ukrainians and uses the same weapons it used in Ukraine to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers. In doing so, everything there, any building, is destroyed... Russia makes no difference between Ukrainian and Russian territory if the enemy is there. This is not an exception, but a rule," Röpke commented.

