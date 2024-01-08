Russian attack on Pokrovsk district: search and rescue operations completed, three dead identified
Kyiv • UNN
Rescue operations have been completed in the Pokrovsk district. Forensic experts continue to identify the victims.
Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, which was targeted by Russian strikes, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
According to the State Emergency Service, the victims were searched for with the help of dogs trained to find remains. Investigators are examining the found body fragments, while forensic experts are taking biological samples and conducting identification.
So far, five victims have been identified. Three of the victims from the village of Rivne have been identified - a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, aged 32 and 30. A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been identified in Pokrovsk
Forensic experts continue to identify body fragments. Preliminarily, 11 people and their families were killed in the Russian strike.
There will be an adequate response to every manifestation of Russian terror: Zelensky on Russia's strike on Pokrovsk district06.01.24, 19:25 • 46068 views