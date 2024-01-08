Russian attack on Pokrovsk district: search and rescue operations completed, three dead identified

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, which was targeted by Russian strikes, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, the victims were searched for with the help of dogs trained to find remains. Investigators are examining the found body fragments, while forensic experts are taking biological samples and conducting identification.

So far, five victims have been identified. Three of the victims from the village of Rivne have been identified - a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, aged 32 and 30. A 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been identified in Pokrovsk - the rescuers said.

Forensic experts continue to identify body fragments. Preliminarily, 11 people and their families were killed in the Russian strike.

