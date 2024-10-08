Russian attack on Kherson suburb: one killed, 5 wounded

An attack by Russian troops on the Kherson suburb of Antonivka killed one person and wounded five others, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops attacked Antonivka. So far, six local residents are known to have been injured. Unfortunately, one person died. Men aged 53, 48 and 27, as well as a 42-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. Paramedics also provided assistance to a 46-year-old local resident on the spot," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the relevant services are currently working at the scene to identify the victim.

According to him, the victims have blast injuries, contusions and shrapnel wounds. They are under medical supervision.

