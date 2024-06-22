Russian attack on Kharkiv: two people were killed, two more were injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, two people were killed and two others were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

"According to preliminary information from emergency doctors, two people were killed. At least two were injured. The survey continues, " the RMA chairman said.

In addition, Sinegubov warned that "there is a threat of repeated strikes.

Previously

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four times, there are dead and wounded.