Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to at least 25

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

The number of victims has increased to at least 25. People continue to seek medical assistance. Among the damages are the Nova Poshta office, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars. The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure exclusively, - Syniehubov wrote.

He noted that the liquidation of the consequences is ongoing.

He also reported that two medics were among the wounded, and a doctor was in serious condition.

Addendum

Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

