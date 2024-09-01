Russian attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to at least 25
Kyiv • UNN
At least 25 people were injured in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including a Nova Poshta office, shops, a sports complex and a shopping center.
He noted that the liquidation of the consequences is ongoing.
He also reported that two medics were among the wounded, and a doctor was in serious condition.
Addendum
Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.
Sinegubov reportedthat the shelling of Kharkiv damaged a shopping center, a sports facility, and residential buildings.