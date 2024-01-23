Russian attack on Kharkiv: information about the fourth victim has not been confirmed

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified the number of people killed in the rocket attack on Kharkiv: three people are currently known to have died, information about the fourth victim has not been confirmed, UNN reports.

Details

"It has been clarified that 3 people have been killed as a result of the rocket attack on Kharkiv. The data may change, the rescue operation is ongoing," the statement said.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, also stated that the information about the fourth dead person has not been confirmed.

Addendum

Earlier, four dead were reported as a result of today's rocket attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv.