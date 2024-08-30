Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: 5 people killed, more than 4 dozen wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike on a 12-story building in Kharkiv has injured 42 people. According to the prosecutor's office, as of 6:20 p.m., there are 5 dead and 42 wounded, 20 of whom are in serious condition.
As a result of the Russian strike on a twelve-story residential building in Kharkiv, 42 people have already been injured. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
UPD: as of 18:20, five people have been reported dead and 42 wounded
Recall
On the afternoon of August 30, a multi-storey building in Kharkiv's Industrial district was struck . The incident left dozens of people woundedand several others dead.
According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , 20 injured people are in serious or extremely serious condition as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.