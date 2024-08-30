Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: 5 people killed, more than 4 dozen wounded

As a result of the Russian strike on a twelve-story residential building in Kharkiv, 42 people have already been injured. This was stated by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

UPD: as of 18:20, five people have been reported dead and 42 wounded - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Recall

On the afternoon of August 30, a multi-storey building in Kharkiv's Industrial district was struck . The incident left dozens of people woundedand several others dead.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , 20 injured people are in serious or extremely serious condition as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.