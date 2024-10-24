Russian army strikes near a shop and market in Kupyansk in the morning: two dead, three wounded - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants attacked Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, hitting a store and a market. Two people were killed and at least three wounded, and emergency services are working at the scene.
Russian troops struck Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, in the morning, hitting a store and a market, killing two people and wounding at least three, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
At about 10:00, the occupiers attacked the town of Kupyansk. The enemy hit near a store and a local market. Unfortunately, there are dead, preliminary - two. At least three wounded
According to him, emergency services are working on site and the data is being updated.
Three people injured in Kharkiv region as a result of a KAB strike, and an enemy X-38 missile damaged a crossing24.10.24, 10:36 • 17356 views