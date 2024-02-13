Russian army shells the center of Vovchansk: market is hit, one dead and one wounded

The center of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was attacked by Russian troops with artillery today, the market came under fire, a woman was killed and another wounded, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Around 11 a.m., Russian troops shelled the central part of Vovchansk with artillery. As a result of the occupier's actions, a 61-year-old civilian woman died of a mine-blast injury, and another 50-year-old civilian was wounded. At the time of the shelling, people were at the local market - Sinegubov wrote on social media.

