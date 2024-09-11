Russian army fires on rescuers during evacuation in Donetsk region: there are wounded

Two rescuers were injured as a result of enemy shelling during the evacuation of civilians in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Wednesday, UNN reports.

2 rescuers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions wounded during evacuation of civilians in Volnovakha district - the SES said.

The wounded were evacuated to the hospital.

Two armored vehicles were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

