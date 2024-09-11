Russian army fires on rescuers during evacuation in Donetsk region: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two rescuers of the State Emergency Service were wounded by enemy fire while evacuating civilians in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. Two armored vehicles were damaged, and the wounded were evacuated to hospital.
Two rescuers were injured as a result of enemy shelling during the evacuation of civilians in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Wednesday, UNN reports.
2 rescuers from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions wounded during evacuation of civilians in Volnovakha district
The wounded were evacuated to the hospital.
Two armored vehicles were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.
Three rescuers wounded in shelling of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region24.08.24, 16:05 • 20519 views