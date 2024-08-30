Russian airstrike on Sumy: number of casualties rises to 11

As a result of a Russian air strike on a company in Sumy, 11 people have been injured. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that as of 13:15, a 48-year-old woman died in hospital as a result of an enemy attack on a company in Sumy.

The body of another victim, 37 years old, was found under the rubble.

The number of victims with injuries of varying severity increased to 11 - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.



Recall

Russian troops conducted an airstrike on a factory in Sumythat produces baby food packaging. A 48-year-old woman later died in hospital from her injuries.

