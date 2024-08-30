Russian airstrike on Sumy: number of casualties rises to 11
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian airstrike on a company in Sumy killed two women and injured 11 others. The attacked company produced baby food packaging.
As a result of a Russian air strike on a company in Sumy, 11 people have been injured. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The agency said that as of 13:15, a 48-year-old woman died in hospital as a result of an enemy attack on a company in Sumy.
The body of another victim, 37 years old, was found under the rubble.
The number of victims with injuries of varying severity increased to 11
Recall
Russian troops conducted an airstrike on a factory in Sumythat produces baby food packaging. A 48-year-old woman later died in hospital from her injuries.
