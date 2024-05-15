Russian airstrike on Kherson: number of wounded rises to 18
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian air strike on residential areas of Kherson, the number of wounded increased to 18.
The number of wounded has increased to 18 as a result of a Russian air strike on residential areas in Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports .
Another victim sought medical assistance. She has an explosive injury and abrasions. The woman was injured as a result of a Russian air strike on residential areas of Kherson at about 14:30 today. This brings the total number of wounded to 18 as of this hour,
Addendum
On May 15, at about 14:50, the Russian army carried out air strikes in Kherson. A minor child was among the victims.