Russian air strike on Kharkiv: the number of casualties increased to seven
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian airstrike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv injured 7 people, 2 of them were killed. The attack took place on October 8 in the Kyiv district of the city, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.
The number of victims of the Russian air strike on Kharkiv has increased to seven. This was stated by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
The number of casualties increased to seven, two of whom were killed
On the afternoon of October 8, Russian troops struck with a guided aerial bomb at a high-rise building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.