Russian air strike on Kharkiv: the number of casualties increased to seven

The number of victims of the Russian air strike on Kharkiv has increased to seven. This was stated by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

The number of casualties increased to seven, two of whom were killed - Terekhov said.

Recall

On the afternoon of October 8, Russian troops struck with a guided aerial bomb at a high-rise building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.