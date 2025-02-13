Russia will be forced to cut oil production - Reuters

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13515 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107203 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79063 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118408 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113103 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116746 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153959 views

Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92324 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60175 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28841 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118411 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144536 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50811 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90112 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134491 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136404 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164619 views
Russia will be forced to cut oil production - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43342 views

The United States imposes sanctions on 180 Russian tankers, making it difficult to export oil to Asia. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries lead to a reduction in production and an increase in surplus raw materials.

Russia will be forced to cut oil production in the coming months as US sanctions impede its access to tankers for transportation to Asia and Ukrainian drone attacks damage its refineries. This is stated in the material of Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that last month the US imposed sanctions on 180 Russian tankers, while Kyiv stepped up drone attacks to improve its negotiating position amid expectations that Donald Trump will press Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

According to three unnamed executives of Russian oil companies, the reality is clear: Russia will have no choice but to slow down oil production. In particular, Russia is experiencing a growing surplus of crude oil due to falling exports and reduced refining production. At the same time, Russia lacks storage facilities, and in recent weeks, Ukraine has attacked some of these facilities with drones.

"The decline in production may start small when Russia's output falls below 9 million barrels a day in the coming months, but could accelerate if tanker shortages and refining disruptions continue," the article says.

The authors note that there are already signs of a weakening in crude oil exports from Russia. Thus, according to traders, the volume of transportation from the western ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk in January fell by 17% compared to last year. At the same time, Russia no longer officially publishes data on its exports.

Addendum

As a reminder, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Saratov Oil Refinery was hit on the night of February 11. A fire broke out at the facility, which produces fuel for the Russian army.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Volgograd Oil Refinery and Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant were hit on the night of February 3. Damage and fires were reported at both facilities.

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyNews of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

