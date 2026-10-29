Russia wants to make university admission more difficult by raising requirements for applicants

$45.600.0650.850.10
ukenru
12:38 AM • 2074 views
Unknown individuals are attempting to obtain information about Ukraine’s international negotiations in Rustem Umerov’s name
11:55 PM • 4312 views
Hackers breached Moldova’s government systems and stole the data of nearly a third of the country’s population
11:16 PM • 5932 views
Trump’s deal with putin on the supply of Russian diesel did not help lower fuel prices in the US – WSJ
10:37 PM • 8038 views
Putin called Elon Musk a "genius" after his criticism of Zelenskyy and said he was in contact with the billionaire
09:59 PM • 8576 views
Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back
09:17 PM • 10282 views
The Kremlin stated that peace talks on Ukraine would take place after November 4
October 28, 06:10 PM • 22428 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?
October 28, 04:56 PM • 17570 views
In Oleshky, routes for evacuating civilians are being demined
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 37133 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
October 28, 12:00 PM • 41076 views
EU prepares team for peace talks in Abu Dhabi - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
0m/s
87%
758mm
Popular news
"Pimp or gigolo?": Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski accused Nawrocki of procuringPhotoOctober 28, 04:30 PM • 6190 views
Mbappé is being canceled in China — the forward has been removed from the eFootball simulator, and Frenchman’s shirts are being burned in the countryVideoOctober 28, 05:35 PM • 11755 views
Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED displayPhotoOctober 28, 05:51 PM • 10248 views
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideoOctober 28, 06:17 PM • 10763 views
A Ukrainian man in Monaco is suspected of involvement in the death of a member of the princely familyOctober 28, 07:00 PM • 4554 views
Publications
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 22431 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 37136 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penaltiesOctober 28, 01:32 PM • 30718 views
The 82nd anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine: history, cost, and the present dayOctober 28, 12:10 PM • 37663 views
Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization
Exclusive
October 28, 08:35 AM • 57791 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Alexander Stubb
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Finland
Norway
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The UK's first smart screwdriver with artificial intelligence, which selects the attachments itself, has been createdVideo01:05 AM • 170 views
36 countries have officially confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027, including Ukraine, while Canada will make its debut in the competition12:06 AM • 1036 views
Police have completed the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death and named the official cause11:05 PM • 1810 views
Taylor Swift revealed how a famous singer planted thousands of crickets on her and ruined her sleep for several months10:05 PM • 2554 views
Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt PhotoVideoOctober 28, 06:17 PM • 10785 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
SWIFT
The Times
Social network

Russia wants to make university admission more difficult by raising requirements for applicants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation proposed raising the minimum Unified State Exam scores and restricting admission through academic olympiads. Earlier, paid enrollment was cut by 28%.

Russia wants to make university admission more difficult by raising requirements for applicants

The Russian Federation Council approved recommendations to raise the minimum Unified State Exam scores required for admission to Russian universities. The senators also propose limiting admission opportunities based on the results of subject Olympiads. The Moscow Times reports this, citing TASS, writes UNN.

Details

The relevant recommendations are addressed to Rosobrnadzor. They provide for stricter requirements for applicants to bachelor's and specialist's degree programs.

In addition to raising the passing score, the senators propose reducing the number of categories of applicants who have special admission rights. This could make it more difficult to obtain higher education even for winners of subject Olympiads.

Russia has already reduced enrollment in tuition-based programs

The new proposals continue the policy of restricting admission to Russian universities. In May 2025, the State Duma adopted a law allowing the number of tuition-based places to be regulated.

In October 2026, Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education reported that the number of students admitted to tuition-based programs had declined by 28%.

Minister Valery Falkov explained that these measures were necessary to reduce enrollment in fields that, according to the authorities, are not sufficiently in demand in the labor market.

At the same time, Russian schools are intensifying military training, introducing instruction in operating unmanned aerial vehicles, and encouraging students to transfer to vocational colleges after the ninth grade.

Moscow and the Moscow region are under a massive drone attack; flights have been restricted at airports, and planes from Turkey have been turned back28.10.26, 23:59 • 8576 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEducation