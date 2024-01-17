Russia wants to introduce a requirement to provide geolocation of all IP addresses to the authorities

In Russia, Roskomnadzor wants to know the geolocation of all IP addresses. The corresponding order of the agency sent for consideration in the State Duma of rf. This is reported rosSMI, reports UNN.

Details

According to the proposed amendments from Roskomnadzor, telecom operators will be obliged to provide the geographical location of IP addresses in the form of coordinates

The explanatory note to the draft order states that Roskomnadzor allegedly needs to know the physical addresses of all Runet IP addresses because of DDoS attacks on Russian state resources.

However, according to experts, this innovation will not help in any way to repel DDoS attacks. At the same time, such patrol by the state structure will simplify the search for those who have published information prohibited by the authorities in the Russian segment of the Internet. Access to such data will also allow the authorities to block unwanted Internet resources in specific regions.

The order is scheduled to go into effect in September 2024.

