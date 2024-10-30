russia trains nuclear forces: what peskov said about the exercise
Kyiv • UNN
Russia conducted a routine training of its strategic nuclear deterrent forces under Putin's leadership. peskov confirmed the regularity of such events, and Putin emphasized the importance of the nuclear triad.
The training of the Strategic Nuclear Deterrent that Russia conducted the day before was a planned exercise. Such events take place regularly, said the press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.
"Yes. This is a regular scheduled event," Peskov said.
On Tuesday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a training session of the strategic nuclear deterrent force. Putin noted that Russia reaffirms its principled position that the use of nuclear weapons is an extreme, exceptional measure to ensure the security of the state.
Putin also added that "it is the nuclear triad that continues to be a reliable guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and security, making it possible to solve the problems of strategic deterrence, as well as to maintain nuclear parity and balance of power in the world as objective factors of global stability.
In addition, the dictator emphasized the importance of "having modern and constantly ready for combat use strategic forces in view of the growing geopolitical tensions, the emergence of new external threats and risks.
