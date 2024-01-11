ukenru
Russia reports nighttime drone attacks in four regions

Russia reports nighttime drone attacks in four regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30156 views

Russia reported drone attacks in Rostov, Tula, Kaluga and Voronezh regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry and local authorities reported drone attacks in Rostov, Tula, Kaluga and Voronezh regions on the night of January 11, UNN reports.  

Details

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of January 11, enemy air defense forces allegedly destroyed four Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Russian territory.

According to the military, two UAVs were intercepted in Rostov region, and one more was destroyed in Tula and Kaluga regions. The Defense Ministry did not provide details of the attacks.

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, said that no one was allegedly injured as a result of the downing of the two drones.

In the Kaluga region, a drone exploded over a technical building of a pumping station on the outskirts of Kaluga, the head of the region, Vladislav Shapsha, said. The building was damaged by the explosion, but there were allegedly no casualties.

The drone attack was also reported on the morning of January 11 by the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev. According to him, the drone pierced the roof of a non-residential building in one of the municipalities. There were no casualties.

Over the last day 73 combat engagements took place - General Staff11.01.24, 07:27 • 120589 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

