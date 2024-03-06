Russia reports drone attacks in three regions: a fuel and lubricant warehouse catches fire

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19368 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47392 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 221668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197567 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178890 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249677 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155513 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371723 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19823 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64883 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 221668 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179161 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197567 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12861 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21651 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22121 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42023 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49719 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia reports drone attacks in three regions: a fuel and lubricant warehouse catches fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24723 views

Drones attacked the Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions of Russia, causing fires.

Russia reports drone attacks in three regions: a fuel and lubricant warehouse catches fire

In Russia, drones attacked Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions. In the Kursk region, a fuel and lubricant warehouse caught fire. UNN reports this with reference to the governors of the regions - Roman Starovoit, Alexander Gusev and Vyacheslav Gladkov. 

Details 

Kursk governor Roman Starovoit claims that a fire broke out at a fuel and lubricant warehouse in the northwestern district of Zaliznyogorsk as a result of a UAV attack. 

"A fuel tank is on fire, there are no casualties. Emergency services have arrived at the scene," he wrote on social media. 

The governor of Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, said that enemy air defense allegedly shot down three drones over the region in the morning, according to a post in a telegram. 

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. 

Near Belgorod, an enemy air defense system allegedly shot down an airplane-type UAV near the village of Blizhne.  According to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage.

An explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in tuva, russia06.03.24, 05:53 • 32023 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90