Russia reports drone attacks in three regions: a fuel and lubricant warehouse catches fire

In Russia, drones attacked Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions. In the Kursk region, a fuel and lubricant warehouse caught fire. UNN reports this with reference to the governors of the regions - Roman Starovoit, Alexander Gusev and Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Details

Kursk governor Roman Starovoit claims that a fire broke out at a fuel and lubricant warehouse in the northwestern district of Zaliznyogorsk as a result of a UAV attack.

"A fuel tank is on fire, there are no casualties. Emergency services have arrived at the scene," he wrote on social media.

The governor of Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, said that enemy air defense allegedly shot down three drones over the region in the morning, according to a post in a telegram.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Near Belgorod, an enemy air defense system allegedly shot down an airplane-type UAV near the village of Blizhne. According to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage.

