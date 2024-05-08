Russia may temporarily lift the ban on gasoline exports, which was imposed for six months

The Russian Ministry of Energy has proposed to the government to temporarily lift the ban on gasoline exports imposed since March 2024, following a series of attacks on Russian refineries. This was reported by rosZmі, UNN writes.

It is noted that the Russian government should consider this initiative in the near future. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the lifting of restrictions is being considered only "for a certain period, so as not to have a deficit later."

He also added that the Russian gasoline market is currently oversupplied. The Ministry of Energy assured that they are monitoring the market "in order to take measures to prevent both shortages and overstocking."

Following Ukraine's drone attacks and large-scale spring floods in a number of regions, Russian oil refining has dropped to its lowest level in 11 months.