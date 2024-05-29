russia launches a missile attack on Odesa's port infrastructure

On May 28, a terrorist country launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa. A full list of damage is being established. This is reported by the press service of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on May 28, the forces of the terrorist country launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of the city of Odesa.

The scene is currently being examined to determine the full extent of the damage and destruction.

Prosecutors and investigators are documenting the crimes committed during this military attack.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Odesa Region Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

