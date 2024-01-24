ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Russia is trying to deplete Ukrainian air defense with attacks - White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops are targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure to deplete its air defense systems, says John Kirby

Russian forces are attempting to deplete Ukraine's air defense systems with missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. This emphasizes the importance of the US providing additional funding for Ukraine. John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council at the White House, told reporters on January 23, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

The White House commented on the Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on January 23.

This is what the Russians have been trying to do since the beginning of the winter months. This is an attempt to continue to inflict suffering on Ukrainians, trying to break their will, their backbone, by attacking civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and terrain. And Putin has done this before

- Kirby said.

According to him, the attacks by Russian troops against civilian infrastructure are an attempt to deplete Ukraine's air defense systems.

Kirby also emphasized that Ukraine's air defense systems were quite effective and repelled many missile attacks. "That's why it's so important that we get additional funding, as I've emphasized before. Ukrainians are forced to make difficult decisions about which air defense missiles to use and which ones to save for another day. And the Russians know that," Kirby said.

The White House also commented on the situation on the frontline in Ukraine. Kirby noted that the White House has not seen much change along the entire front line from east to south: "Neither side has made much progress. We don't see a serious push from the Russians for a ground offensive. I do not rule out that they may continue their attempts when the ground hardens.

Kirby also emphasized the importance of the United States demonstrating leadership in supporting Ukraine by approving additional funding. "Secretary Austin has held another contact group, and today we have engaged about 50 countries that are trying to contribute to support Ukraine. They are all waiting for our leadership. They all want to know where we will be on this issue in a couple of months," he said.

More than 200 different objects were damaged, 18 people were killed: Zelensky on new massive Russian attack23.01.24, 23:18 • 120354 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

