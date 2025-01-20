russia hopes to increase its army by recruiting women: ISW analysis

Russia is trying to increase the number of combat personnel by recruiting women. For this purpose, a special campaign was conducted. This is stated in an analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian volunteer military units continue to try to increase the number of personnel by recruiting women to the Russian army.

Dmitry Rogozin, former head of Roscosmos (Russia's space agency) and senator from Zaporizhzhia region, reported on January 19 that the Russian BARS-Sarmat (Russian reserve combat army) unit is recruiting specialists and unskilled men and women from across Russia to fight in Ukraine - ISW report says.

According to ISW, this announcement was preceded by recent advertising activities in Russia that focused on recruiting Russian women into various combat units of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

Russia recruited hundreds of Yemeni Houthis, promising them jobs and citizenship. Upon arrival, they were forcibly conscripted into the army and sent to fight against Ukraine.