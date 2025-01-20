russia hopes to increase its army by recruiting women: ISW analysis

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105091 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104397 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114844 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 137801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103911 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113542 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117048 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

russia hopes to increase its army by recruiting women: ISW analysis

russia hopes to increase its army by recruiting women: ISW analysis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31737 views

Russian military units are conducting a special campaign to recruit women into the army. The BARS-Sarmat unit is actively looking for both qualified and unqualified women throughout Russia.

Russia is trying to increase the number of combat personnel by recruiting women. For this purpose, a special campaign was conducted. This is stated in an analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian volunteer military units continue to try to increase the number of personnel by recruiting women to the Russian army.

Dmitry Rogozin, former head of Roscosmos (Russia's space agency) and senator from Zaporizhzhia region, reported on January 19 that the Russian BARS-Sarmat (Russian reserve combat army) unit is recruiting specialists and unskilled men and women from across Russia to fight in Ukraine

- ISW report says.

According to ISW, this announcement was preceded by recent advertising activities in Russia that focused on recruiting Russian women into various combat units of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

Russia recruited hundreds of Yemeni Houthis, promising them jobs and citizenship. Upon arrival, they were forcibly conscripted into the army and sent to fight against Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
ukraineUkraine

