Russia fired 74 times at Sumy region: 3 killed, 3 wounded

During the day, Russian troops fired 74 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 182 explosions. The enemy attacked numerous communities, causing significant damage and civilian deaths and injuries. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details:

Krasnopilsk community: The enemy struck with artillery (23 explosions), mortars (4 explosions), MLRS (14 explosions), FPV drones (11 explosions), dropped explosive devices from UAVs (1 explosion) and conducted air strikes (4 explosions).

Junakivka community: 6 explosions from air strikes were recorded.

Esman community: FPV drone shelling (2 explosions) killed 2 civilians. There were also mortar attacks (7 explosions) and an air strike (1 explosion).

Bilopil community: The enemy attacked with artillery (4 explosions), mortars (7 explosions) and air strikes (5 explosions).

River community: An air strike was conducted (2 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: 4 explosions were recorded as a result of air strikes.

Velykopysarivska community: The enemy carried out artillery shelling (33 explosions), mortar attacks (7 explosions), FPV drone attacks (1 explosion) and air strikes (4 explosions). One of the artillery attacks resulted in the death of a civilian.

Seredina-Buda community: Russians dropped 10 mines, there were also attacks by FPV drones (7 explosions), which injured one civilian.

Sveska community: A civilian was injured as a result of an air strike (4 explosions), and a rocket attack (1 explosion) was recorded.

Khotyn community: 2 explosions from air strikes, 3 explosions from mortar shelling and 2 explosions from FPV drone attacks were recorded.

Berezivska community: 2 explosions from the air strike were recorded.

Znob-Novgorod community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Novoslobidska community: The enemy fired with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: 4 explosions from FPV drone attacks and 2 explosions from mortar shelling were recorded.

Putivl community: The enemy fired with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Mykolaiv community: A rocket attack was registered (1 explosion).

Sumy community: The enemy launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the regional center. All necessary services are working at the scene, there is preliminary information about the wounded. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters, not to ignore air raid warnings and to follow safety precautions.

