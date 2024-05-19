russia damages sanatorium, houses and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region: no casualties

A sanatorium, houses, outbuildings, a scooter, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged in Dnipropetrovs'k region as a result of russian aggression. There are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the occupiers shelled the district center of Nikopol district, Pokrovska village and Chervonohryhorivska community three times since the evening.

As a result of the hostile attack, a sanatorium, 7 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and a scooter were damaged. In addition, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a civilian man with a knife attacked a sergeant of the TCC