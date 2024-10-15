russia cuts consular staff in Norway to two people
Kyiv • UNN
In Norway, the russian Embassy has announced a reduction in consular staff to two people until October 17, 2024. This decision was made in accordance with the request of the Norwegian authorities.
Details
