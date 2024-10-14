In Russia, employees of the military-industrial complex were reminded of their personal responsibility for the war against Ukraine. The intelligence service provided details
A street action was held in St. Petersburg, addressed to employees of the Russian military-industrial complex. They were reminded of their responsibility for the war against Ukraine and urged to send important information to the GUR.
Today, in the city of St. Petersburg in Russia, a street action was held addressed to employees of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.
Details
Designers, engineers and other employees of Russian enterprises that design, manufacture, repair weapons and military equipment were reminded of their personal responsibility for waging war against Ukraine.
Relevant information materials were placed near the largest military plants and design bureaus in the hometown of war criminal Vladimir Putin.
Opponents of the war among employees of the Russian military-industrial complex were urged to send important information to the Main Intelligence Bot (https://t.me/gur_official_bot).
Every Russian who wants to help stop the war can use any secure channel of communication with the GRU:
- Official Telegram bot: https://t.me/gur_official_bot
- E-mail: [email protected]
- Signal: +38 096 945 53 41
- WhatsApp: +38 096 945 53 41
Recall
On September 27, 2024, Russian Colonel Aleksey Kolomeitsev, who was in charge of the unmanned aerial vehicle center of the Russian Ministry of Defense, was killed near Moscow.