Russia conducted 46 strikes on Ukraine's railways in August: one railroad worker was killed, 3 others wounded

Russian troops struck 46 times at Ukraine's railroad infrastructure in August. One railroad worker was killed and three others were wounded in the attacks, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

The enemy attacked railroad infrastructure 46 times in August. Unfortunately, one railroad worker was killed in the line of duty and 3 others were wounded - UZ said in a statement.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, last month the enemy targeted both the power railroad infrastructure and stations and rolling stock.

Facilities located in the frontline area in Donetsk, Kharkiv and the south of the country are under the most hostile fire.

