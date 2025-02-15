russia closes airports in 7 cities due to drone attacks

The Federal Air Transport Agency has temporarily restricted the operation of airports in seven cities of the aggressor, explaining it by security measures. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 15, several regions were attacked by drones, causing localized fires.

Among the cities where flights were suspended were astrakhan, vladikavkaz, volgograd, grozny, kaluga, and saratov.

In the volgograd region, local authorities reported a drone attack that led to a fire at an industrial facility. In the kaluga region, drone debris fell on the territory of an industrial zone, and in the rostov region, several districts, including the regional center, were hit.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

Recall

At least seven powerful explosions were recorded in volgograd and the surrounding area, and air defense is targeting drones.

