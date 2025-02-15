russia closes airports in 7 cities due to drone attacks

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13193 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54544 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78501 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78863 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101285 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113101 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116745 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153929 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92071 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59905 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89740 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118351 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144503 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50430 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89740 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134485 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136398 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164616 views
russia closes airports in 7 cities due to drone attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35627 views

rosaviation temporarily restricted the operation of airports in seven cities due to drone attacks. Strikes on industrial facilities were reported in volgograd, kaluga and rostov region.

The Federal Air Transport Agency has temporarily restricted the operation of airports in seven cities of the aggressor, explaining it by security measures. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 15, several regions were attacked by drones, causing localized fires.

Among the cities where flights were suspended were astrakhan, vladikavkaz, volgograd, grozny, kaluga, and saratov.

In the volgograd region, local authorities reported a drone attack that led to a fire at an industrial facility. In the kaluga region, drone debris fell on the territory of an industrial zone, and in the rostov region, several districts, including the regional center, were hit. 

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

Recall

At least seven powerful explosions were recorded in volgograd and the surrounding area, and air defense is targeting drones.

A series of nighttime explosions in volgograd: what is happening near the oil refinery15.02.25, 03:59 • 105071 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World

Contact us about advertising