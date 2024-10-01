Russia and Iran expand economic and financial cooperation - ISW

On Monday, September 30, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Iran. The purpose of the visit is to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

It is noted that Mishustin met with Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian and expressed expectations that Russia and Iran would sign the expected comprehensive agreement on strategic cooperation at the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled for October 22-24 in Kazan (Tatarstan).

The Russian prime minister also met with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to discuss opportunities for Russian investment in “various areas” in Iran. Mishustin also met with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

According to Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Mishustin's visit to Iran will be particularly focused on developing trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Russian and Iranian officials are likely to view expanded economic and financial cooperation as a necessary component of the overall intensification of Russian-Iranian relations.

Recall

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian saidthat Iran has not transferred weapons to Russia since August. He emphasized the right to maintain relations with Russia and accused NATO of provoking the war in Ukraine.