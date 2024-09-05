Romanian President signs law on the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

On Thursday, August 5, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a law on the transfer of one of the Patriot air defense systems belonging to his country to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the administration of the Romanian president.

Details

The document stipulates that Romania will transfer to Ukraine one of the Patriot air defense systems ordered for its own needs free of charge. It is a transfer of one of the seven systems purchased from the United States in the most modern 3+ configuration.

At the same time, the law states that the Romanian Ministry of Defense must take the necessary measures to restore ground-based air defense capabilities.

Romania expects its allies to provide it with a replacement for the complex that Bucharest handed over to Ukraine.

Addendum

Digi24 indicates that Romania will send letters of offer and approval to the United States to replace the donated battery.

