What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Rocket attack on Hirnyk: two killed and eight wounded, including a teenager

Rocket attack on Hirnyk: two killed and eight wounded, including a teenager

Two people were killed and eight wounded as a result of the rocket attack by Russian occupants on the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk region. Among the wounded is a 16-year-old boy in critical condition.

Russian occupants launched a missile attack on Hirnyk in Donetsk region. The attack killed at least 2 people and wounded 8. Among the injured is a 16-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

At least 2 people were killed and 8 wounded as a result of a rocket attack on Hirnyk. Among the wounded is a 16-year-old boy, he is in extremely serious condition.

- Filashkin wrote.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, two women aged 66 and 84 died due to the hit to the house. Another person was pulled alive from the rubble by the rescuers .

Image

The final number of victims is being established.

According to the head of the JAC, the occupiers attacked the city around 4 p.m. They hit residential buildings. It is reported that 2 high-rise buildings and 43 private houses on five streets were damaged.

According to the prosecutor's office, it is preliminarily known that the occupiers attacked the city with a rocket. The exact type of weapon is currently being established.

The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the shelling on the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In turn, Vadym Filashkin called on the residents of the region to evacuate.

Another targeted and deliberate attack on civilians, another war crime by the Russians. The enemy wants to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. In such circumstances, the right choice is to evacuate from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine. Do not expose yourself to mortal danger! Evacuate!

- called Filashkin.
War

