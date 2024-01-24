Rocket attack on Hirnyk: two killed and eight wounded, including a teenager

Russian occupants launched a missile attack on Hirnyk in Donetsk region. The attack killed at least 2 people and wounded 8. Among the injured is a 16-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

At least 2 people were killed and 8 wounded as a result of a rocket attack on Hirnyk. Among the wounded is a 16-year-old boy, he is in extremely serious condition. - Filashkin wrote.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, two women aged 66 and 84 died due to the hit to the house. Another person was pulled alive from the rubble by the rescuers .

The final number of victims is being established.

According to the head of the JAC, the occupiers attacked the city around 4 p.m. They hit residential buildings. It is reported that 2 high-rise buildings and 43 private houses on five streets were damaged.

According to the prosecutor's office, it is preliminarily known that the occupiers attacked the city with a rocket. The exact type of weapon is currently being established.

The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the shelling on the violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In turn, Vadym Filashkin called on the residents of the region to evacuate.