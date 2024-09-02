RMA: 27 injured in hospitals after Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv - RMA

As a result of the enemy rocket attacks on Kharkiv from August 30 to September 1, 27 people, including 7 children, are in hospitals, three adults are in serious condition, one is in extremely serious condition, and the children are in satisfactory condition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

As a result of enemy rocket attacks on Kharkiv between August 30 and September 1, 27 people, including 7 children, are hospitalized in health care facilities in the region. Among the adults, 3 patients are in serious condition, 1 is in extremely serious condition. According to doctors, the children's condition is satisfactory, with positive dynamics - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all the victims are being provided with comprehensive medical care, and the doctors are provided with everything they need.

