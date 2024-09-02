ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125143 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129724 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212940 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161041 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157427 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206242 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112612 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193972 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

RMA: 27 injured in hospitals after Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv - RMA

RMA: 27 injured in hospitals after Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22898 views

As a result of the rocket attacks on Kharkiv from August 30 to September 1, 27 people, including 7 children, were hospitalized. Three adults are in serious condition, one is in extremely serious condition, and the children are in satisfactory condition.

As a result of the enemy rocket attacks on Kharkiv from August 30 to September 1, 27 people, including 7 children, are in hospitals, three adults are in serious condition, one is in extremely serious condition, and the children are in satisfactory condition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

As a result of enemy rocket attacks on Kharkiv between August 30 and September 1, 27 people, including 7 children, are hospitalized in health care facilities in the region. Among the adults, 3 patients are in serious condition, 1 is in extremely serious condition. According to doctors, the children's condition is satisfactory, with positive dynamics

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all the victims are being provided with comprehensive medical care, and the doctors are provided with everything they need.

Number of injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv increased to 50, including 7 children02.09.24, 09:26 • 16503 views

