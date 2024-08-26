ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Reuters confirms death of its employee during strike on Kramatorsk

Reuters confirms death of its employee during strike on Kramatorsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18299 views

Reuters security adviser Ryan Evans is killed in a russian missile attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk. Two other journalists of the agency are wounded, three are safe.

Reuters confirmed the death of its employee as a result of a russian strike on Kramatorsk. UNN writes about this with reference to the agency's report.

Details

A rocket attack on the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk killed a member of the Reuters team, security adviser Ryan Evans, who was covering the war in Ukraine. He was staying at the hotel in Kramatorsk as part of a six-person crew.

Evans, a former British soldier, had been with Reuters since 2022 and had advised the agency's journalists on security issues around the world, including in Ukraine, Israel and at the Paris Olympics. He was 38 years old

- the statement said.

Two other Reuters journalists were injured in the shelling. Both are being treated in hospital; one of them was seriously injured.

Three other Reuters team members who were in the hotel at the time of the strike are safe.

The agency said it was looking for more information about the attack, including by cooperating with Kramatorsk authorities.

Recall

On the evening of August 24, russian troops struck Kramatorskwith an alleged Iskander-M missile.  Following the strike, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

