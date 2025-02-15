Resumption of passport issuance for men abroad: the Migration Service has provided clarifications

The State Migration Service has provided clarifications on the issuance of documents to men abroad, indicating that men aged 18-60 are allowed to receive passports abroad without additional documents if they applied before April 25, 2024, UNN writes.

Male citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60 years who have submitted documents for the issuance of passports by April 25, 2024 to the State Enterprise "Document" will be able to receive the issued passports abroad without presenting any additional documents - the SMS reported.

The relevant notifications indicating the date, time and place of issuance, as indicated, will be sent in the order of priority of submission of documents.

"The State Migration Service transmits information about such persons to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and they are automatically registered for military service without undergoing a military medical commission," the statement said.

What does this mean for Ukrainians abroad?

Those who submitted their documents by April 25, 2024, can receive their issued passports.

The issue of military registration has been resolved for men who submitted documents before April 25, 2024, to the State Enterprise Document, which will simplify the exercise of their rights.

Ukrainian men abroad will be able to get passports next week - Interior Ministry