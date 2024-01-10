Residential sector burns in Sumy region due to enemy strikes: a house of culture is damaged

A large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling was extinguished in Sumy region. The shockwave damaged private houses, including apartment buildings. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The fire started the night before in the residential sector as a result of enemy attacks on one of the settlements in Sumy district.

The shock wave damaged private houses, including apartment buildings.

As noted, a cultural center and civilian homes were on fire.

"The fire was extinguished, which prevented the fire from spreading to the homes of the local population," the SES said.

Addendum

According to the Sumy JFO, at night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 14 mortar explosions were recorded. Seredyno-Budska (2 explosions), Esmanska (5 explosions), Sveska (3 explosions) and Znob-Novhorodska (4 explosions) communities were shelled.

The enemy fired at more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, hit the regional center with two S-300 missiles