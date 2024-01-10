ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Residential sector burns in Sumy region due to enemy strikes: a house of culture is damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28162 views

Russian shelling caused a fire that damaged residential buildings and a cultural center in Sumy region; the fire is now out.

A large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling was extinguished in Sumy region. The shockwave damaged private houses,  including apartment buildings. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details

The fire started the night before in the residential sector as a result of enemy attacks on one of the settlements in Sumy district.

The shock wave damaged private houses, including apartment buildings. 

As noted, a cultural center and civilian homes were on fire.

"The fire was extinguished, which prevented the fire from spreading to the homes of the local population," the SES said. 

Addendum

According to the Sumy JFO, at night, Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 14 mortar explosions were recorded. Seredyno-Budska (2 explosions), Esmanska (5 explosions), Sveska (3 explosions) and Znob-Novhorodska (4 explosions) communities were shelled.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

