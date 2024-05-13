Rescuers have completed search operations after a house collapsed in belgorod: 15 dead, 17 injured

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the russian city of Belgorod for a house whose roof collapsed. As a result, 15 people died under the rubble, 17 were injured. This was reported by the russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of the destruction.

Recall

Yesterday in belgorod, the roof of a damaged apartment building collapsed, trapping several rescuers. The russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the building collapsed as a result of russian air defense. However, the videos that have been circulated do not show any falling debris at all.

