Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire on the area of 3 hectares near Tyagle Lake in Kyiv

A fire in an ecosystem in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv has been extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Rescuers have extinguished a fire that broke out near Lake Tyagle.

The fire, which covered an area of 3 hectares, was localized at 23:15 and completely eliminated at 23:57.

To extinguish the fire, 6 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment and 18 rescuers were deployed to the scene. A Bogun snowmobile also provided assistance.

At present, 2 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service, a Bogun snowmobile and specialists of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit continue to be on duty at the scene.

