Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire on the area of 3 hectares near Tyagle Lake in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100912 views

Firefighters have extinguished a 3-hectare fire near Lake Tyahle in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv.

Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire on the area of 3 hectares near Tyagle Lake in Kyiv

A fire in an ecosystem in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv has been extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers have extinguished a fire that broke out near Lake Tyagle.

The fire, which covered an area of 3 hectares, was localized at 23:15 and completely eliminated at 23:57.

To extinguish the fire, 6 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment and 18 rescuers were deployed to the scene. A Bogun snowmobile also provided assistance.

Add

At present, 2 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service, a Bogun snowmobile and specialists of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit continue to be on duty at the scene.

KMWA calls on law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the fire near Lake Tyagle05.03.24, 22:53 • 41567 views

