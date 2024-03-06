Rescuers extinguish large-scale fire on the area of 3 hectares near Tyagle Lake in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Firefighters have extinguished a 3-hectare fire near Lake Tyahle in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv.
A fire in an ecosystem in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv has been extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Rescuers have extinguished a fire that broke out near Lake Tyagle.
The fire, which covered an area of 3 hectares, was localized at 23:15 and completely eliminated at 23:57.
To extinguish the fire, 6 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment and 18 rescuers were deployed to the scene. A Bogun snowmobile also provided assistance.
Add
At present, 2 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service, a Bogun snowmobile and specialists of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit continue to be on duty at the scene.
