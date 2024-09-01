Rescuers extinguish fire in a high-rise building on Livoberezhna Street in Kyiv

In Kyiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a high-rise building on Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Street. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that an apartment on the 7th floor caught fire, the flames spread to the balconies of the 8th and 9th floors.

Rescuers evacuated 20 people. Preliminarily, no one was injured. 47 firefighters and 12 units of fire and rescue equipment were at the scene. The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement.

Recall

On the morning of September 1, a fire broke out in Kyiv in a nine-story building. The incident occurred on Sheptytskoho Street in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. The fire affected apartments on several floors at once, and people could be heard screaming.