Repeated explosions occurred in Kharkiv after warning of a bomb threat

Repeated explosions occurred in Kharkiv. Earlier, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a guided bomb headed for the city, UNN reports .

Details

Repeated explosions have occurred in Kharkiv, Suspilne correspondents report.



Earlier, the Air Force warned of a guided missile headed for Kharkiv. “CAB heading for Kharkiv! Stay in shelters!” the message on Telegram reads.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: there are victims, the mayor reports a dead man