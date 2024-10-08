Repeated explosions occurred in Kharkiv after warning of a bomb threat
Kyiv • UNN
Repeated explosions have been reported in Kharkiv. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of a guided bomb heading for the city and urged residents to take shelter.
Repeated explosions occurred in Kharkiv. Earlier, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a guided bomb headed for the city, UNN reports .
Details
Repeated explosions have occurred in Kharkiv, Suspilne correspondents report.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a guided missile headed for Kharkiv. “CAB heading for Kharkiv! Stay in shelters!” the message on Telegram reads.
Russian strike on Kharkiv: there are victims, the mayor reports a dead man08.10.24, 17:05 • 13392 views