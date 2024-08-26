Repeated explosions in Volyn confirmed by RMA

Repeated explosions were recorded in the Volyn region, rescuers and other services are working at the scene, said the head of the Volyn RMA Yuriy Pogulyayko, UNN reports.

The air raid alert continues. Unfortunately, there have been more explosions. The State Emergency Service and all relevant services are working at the scene. Do not share photos, videos or any information. More details to follow - Pogulyayko wrote on Telegram.

Repeated explosions were heard in Lutsk