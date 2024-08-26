Repeated explosions in Volyn confirmed by RMA
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the Volyn region. Explosions have been reported, and rescuers and other services are working at the scene. Authorities are urging not to disseminate information about the incident.
Repeated explosions were recorded in the Volyn region, rescuers and other services are working at the scene, said the head of the Volyn RMA Yuriy Pogulyayko, UNN reports.
The air raid alert continues. Unfortunately, there have been more explosions. The State Emergency Service and all relevant services are working at the scene. Do not share photos, videos or any information. More details to follow
