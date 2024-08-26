Repeated explosions were recorded in Lutsk. The mayor of the city, Ihor Polishchuk, warned of a new enemy air target, UNN reports.

Details

"Repeated explosions were heard in Lutsk," Suspilne reported.

Prior to that, the mayor of the city, Ihor Polishchuk, warned on Telegram about another enemy air target in the direction of Lutsk. "Please take cover," he said.

Mayor: one killed and infrastructure damaged in Lutsk as a result of enemy attack