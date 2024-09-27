Recruitment service in the Reserve+ app to be launched in October

The recruitment service in the Reserve+ app will be available in October 2024, according to Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization. The app will contain current vacancies in military units, which will allow people to find their future service location faster. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, the new recruitment service in Reserve+ will help users choose the positions that best suit their experience, skills and preferences. Both combat and non-combat positions will be available.

At the beginning of the job search, you will need to fill out a short questionnaire. Based on this information and the selected skills, the system will offer the most suitable options. The application will contain a detailed description of the vacancies, including information about the brigades, their command, achievements and media publications.

In Ukraine, 6.5 thousand volunteers are recruited into the army every month

The Ministry of Defense said that the service features a convenient process for selecting vacancies and system algorithms. The intuitive interface will allow you to quickly make decisions: click “plus” to save the offer for further review, or “minus” to reject it.

Recall

The Reserve+ app was launched on May 16, the day the new law on mobilization came into force. Since then, more than 3 million Ukrainians have been able to update their data and generate a military electronic document.

