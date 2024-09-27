Recruitment service in the Reserve+ app to be launched in October

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82434 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105371 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169995 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139482 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144046 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139376 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183508 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Exclusives
Recruitment service in the Reserve+ app to be launched in October

Recruitment service in the Reserve+ app to be launched in October

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11818 views

The Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a recruitment service in the Reserve+ app in October 2024. The new functionality will allow users to choose military vacancies that match their experience and preferences.

The recruitment service in the Reserve+ app will be available in October 2024, according to Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization. The app will contain current vacancies in military units, which will allow people to find their future service location faster. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense. 

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, the new recruitment service in Reserve+ will help users choose the positions that best suit their experience, skills and preferences. Both combat and non-combat positions will be available.

At the beginning of the job search, you will need to fill out a short questionnaire. Based on this information and the selected skills, the system will offer the most suitable options. The application will contain a detailed description of the vacancies, including information about the brigades, their command, achievements and media publications.

In Ukraine, 6.5 thousand volunteers are recruited into the army every month20.09.24, 17:13 • 16889 views

The Ministry of Defense said that the service features a convenient process for selecting vacancies and system algorithms. The intuitive interface will allow you to quickly make decisions: click “plus” to save the offer for further review, or “minus” to reject it.

Recall

The Reserve+ app was launched on May 16, the day the new law on mobilization came into force. Since then, more than 3 million Ukrainians have been able to update their data and generate a military electronic document.

Venislavskyi on ignoring “Reserve+” by police and TCR employees: we will raise this at the committee06.09.24, 09:35 • 80709 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

